The Navy women’s basketball team ended their 2022-23 season with a loss to American in the first round of the Patriot League Tournament. The Mids fell short with a valiant fourth period comeback, but ultimately lost 78-71 to the Eagles. Navy was leading by three at halftime, but fell victim to a slow third quarter.

Despite the loss, Navy’s second-best scoring output of the season was fronted by four Mids in double-figures. Lindsay Llewellyn rounded out her collegiate career with a game-high 19 points, while Sydne Watts and Sam Schofield provided strong production off the bench with point totals of 17 and 11, respectively. Maren Louridas completed her standout freshman year with 10 points.

Navy head coach Tim Taylor commented on the game, stating, “That third quarter was the story of our season…Overall, I thought we played well. Hats off to American, I felt that they took advantage of what we were giving them. We wanted to pack it in, take away Lauren Stack and Emily Johns, and make them hit some shots. They did that; they played really well, but I thought our kids fought the entire time. That was one of our better offensive games all year.”

Navy’s ball-handling was solid with a 15-to-13 assist-to-turnover ratio, and the Mids held advantages in three-point shooting and from the foul line. American outshot Navy from the field, but Navy grabbed three more offensive rebounds.

Saturday’s game was the final in the career of Imani Edmonds, Lindsay Llewellyn, and team captain Mimi Schrader. Llewellyn’s 19-point effort versus American helped her set a new single-season career-high with 183 points.

In a post-game statement, Taylor spoke highly of his seniors, stating, “They showed up every single day with an amazing attitude…I feel our team showed up every day…That tells you that they still wanted to improve and get better. I think that says a lot about our seniors and the way that they lead.”