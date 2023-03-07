The Navy women’s lacrosse team scored a resounding 20-9 victory over No. 18 Richmond on Sunday afternoon, tying the largest margin of victory in program history over a ranked opponent.

The game, held at Robins Stadium in Richmond, VA, saw Navy’s offense setting a record with the most goals ever scored against a ranked foe in school history.

Led by head coach Cindy Timchal, the Navy dominated the game with a total team effort that resulted in five players scoring hat tricks. Emily Messinese had a team-high five goals, while Leelee Denton added four scores. Additionally, Ava Yovino paced the squad in assists, contributing five helpers in the game.

The defense was equally impressive, holding Richmond to just nine goals and marking the lowest scoring output of the season for the Spiders. Navy’s sophomore goalkeeper Emma Richardell had a career-high 10 saves, anchoring the defense that limited Richmond to just one goal in the second half.

Coach Timchal praised her team’s performance, saying, “We were able to back each other up throughout the day and play solid Navy women’s lacrosse.”

With this win, Navy secures its first victory over a ranked opponent this season and extends its streak of posting at least one victory over a ranked team each year, except for the Covid-shortened 2021 season.

Navy will return to action on Wednesday, March 8, as they host Mount St. Mary’s at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for a midweek nonconference game.