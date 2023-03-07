Pets In Need In So. Md, a local animal rescue organization, is offering a $100 discount on the adoption fee for approved adopters. This offer is only available until March 15, 2023.

The organization is urging potential adopters to take advantage of this offer and give a forever home to a shelter animal.

One of the animals currently available for adoption is Weston, a 1-year-old male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. Weston is black and white, weighs 58.8 lbs, and has not been neutered. However, upon adoption, he will be neutered and fully vetted. Weston is patiently waiting for a loving family to take him home and give him the care and attention he deserves.

If you want to adopt Weston or any other shelter animal, please contact Pets In Need In So. Md at PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com to receive an adoption application. Alternatively, you can contact the Charles County Animal Care Center at 301-932-1713 or email animalshelter@charlescounty.org.

This offer is only available for a limited time, so act fast and give a shelter animal the loving home they deserve!