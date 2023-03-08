The Department of Planning and Growth Management is currently accepting applications from Charles County landowners who wish to participate in Maryland’s Agricultural Land Preservation Program and Rural Legacy Program. Completed applications must be filed with the Department of Planning and Growth Management by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023.

The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) and the Rural Legacy Program aim to preserve farm and forest lands and other valuable natural resources by purchasing conservation easements from willing landowners. These programs help protect the environment, which is one of the Board of County Commissioners’ Goals and Objectives.

In the past year, the Rural Legacy Program, Maryland’s Agricultural Land Preservation, and the purchase and transfer of development rights have preserved over 1,700 acres of forest and farmland in Charles County. Interested applicants can obtain an application and receive assistance in completing it by contacting Kathleen Seay at 301-645-0684 or by emailing SeayK@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Special needs citizens can contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

To learn more about these programs, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/agriculture-and-land-preservation.