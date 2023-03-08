A 30-year-old man from Mechanicsville, Maryland, has pleaded guilty to a felony possession charge with intent to distribute fentanyl. State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced the guilty plea on Monday and praised the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit for their comprehensive investigation and tremendous police work.

According to reports, detectives executed a search and seizure warrant on Kyle Dylan Dishner and his vehicle on June 3, 2022. They discovered several plastic bags containing hundreds of capsules, which were later confirmed to contain a mixture, including fentanyl. Dishner and the passenger were taken into custody at the time.

The defendant is being held without bond pending sentencing, which has been postponed to a later date. The maximum penalty for the charge is 20 years of incarceration.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Donna Pettersen prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County, while the Honorable Amy D. Lorenzini presided over the case.

In a statement, State’s Attorney Sterling said, “This case is a great example of how the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit is working hard to keep our community safe. We will continue to work together to prevent the distribution of deadly drugs in our county.”