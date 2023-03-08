On March 6, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the area of westbound Mount Zion Marlboro Road and Frank Moreland Place(Lothian, MD). The accident involved a delivery van and a motorcycle.

According to the investigation, the 2020 Ford Transit 250 van driver was traveling eastbound on Mount Zion Marlboro Road and made a left turn in front of a westbound 2007 Harley Davidson FXDWG Dyna Wide Glide motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle was unable to avoid colliding with the van.

The motorcycle operator, a 58-year-old man from Suitland, Maryland, was transported by Maryland State Police Trooper 2 to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford, a 23-year-old from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department and Maryland State Police are investigating the incident.

David M. Higgins II, Publisher/EditorEditor-in-Chief

David M. Higgins II is an award-winning journalist passionate about uncovering the truth and telling compelling stories. Born in Baltimore and raised in Southern Maryland, he has lived in several East...

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply