On March 6, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the area of westbound Mount Zion Marlboro Road and Frank Moreland Place(Lothian, MD). The accident involved a delivery van and a motorcycle.

According to the investigation, the 2020 Ford Transit 250 van driver was traveling eastbound on Mount Zion Marlboro Road and made a left turn in front of a westbound 2007 Harley Davidson FXDWG Dyna Wide Glide motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle was unable to avoid colliding with the van.

The motorcycle operator, a 58-year-old man from Suitland, Maryland, was transported by Maryland State Police Trooper 2 to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford, a 23-year-old from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department and Maryland State Police are investigating the incident.