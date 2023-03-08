The Patriot League has recognized the outstanding performance of two Navy student-athletes, Emily Messinese and Ava Yovino, by awarding them the Midfielder and Rookie of the Week honors for women’s lacrosse.

The pair contributed to Navy’s victories over the weekend against Pac 12 opponent Oregon and No. 18 Richmond, making history with the largest margin of victory and most goals scored against a ranked opponent in the school’s history.

Messinese, a sophomore from Manchester, Maryland, tallied eight points with seven goals, an assist, four ground balls, two draw controls, and a caused turnover. She began the weekend with a solid performance against Oregon, where she scored two goals, collected three ground balls, and won a draw control. Against Richmond, she led the team with six points on five goals and an assist, and added another ground ball, draw control, and caused turnover to her stats.

Meanwhile, Yovino, a freshman from Parkland, Florida, received her second Rookie of the Week award this season, ending the weekend with 13 points on 13 assists, four draw controls, two ground balls, and a caused turnover. In Friday’s match against Oregon, Yovino impressed with eight assists, tying with Jenna Collins for the third-most assists in a game in Navy’s history. She continued to shine on Sunday against Richmond, where she contributed five assists to the team’s overall eight.

Navy women’s lacrosse team will return to the field on March 8, Wednesday, for a midweek nonconference game against Mount St. Mary’s. The game will be hosted at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.