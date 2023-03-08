A shed fire broke out on Sunday afternoon at 3325 Middletown Road in Waldorf, Charles County, Maryland. The fire was reported at 2:20 p.m.; the primary responding department was the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

The shed’s owner, Joan Kelleher, was not injured, and no deaths were reported. The estimated loss is around $300. The fire alarm and sprinkler status were unavailable, and it is unclear if the shed had a smoke alarm.

According to reports, the owner’s grandson discovered the fire in the shed’s interior. The area of origin was also reported to be inside the shed. It took around 10 minutes for the firefighters to control the fire, and 32 firefighters responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.