Sophomore Amber Manspeaker of Westminster, Maryland, has been named the United East Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week. The conference office made the announcement on Tuesday, March 7th.

Manspeaker secured her second career Player of the Week award after winning three out of four games. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team registered a 7-2 victory over Stevenson University on February 26th before falling 6-3 to Goucher College on March 5th.

Manspeaker and her doubles partner, Sydney Anderson ’23, beat Stevenson’s Mackenzie Dicke and Jacquelyn Nesbeth 8-1 before losing to Goucher’s Eliza Abady and Natalia Navarro 8-0, in No. 2 doubles action.

In No. 3 singles action, Manspeaker recorded a 6-1, 6-1 straight set win against Tiffany Njemanze before rallying to secure a 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 triumph over Jessica Townes.

The Seahawks (2-1) will take on University of Lynchburg (3-3) in a non-conference match on March 14th in South Carolina over Spring Break. The match is set for a 9:00 a.m. start at the Hilton Head Resort.

2022-23 United East Conference Women’s Tennis Players of the Week