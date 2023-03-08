Sophomore Colin Horton of St. Mary’s College of Maryland has been named the United East Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending March 5. This is Horton’s second straight weekly conference honor, as she was named Offensive Player of the Week just last week.

Horton helped lead the Seahawks to a 17-14 non-conference win over Randolph-Macon College this past Saturday, March 4. In the game, she tallied four goals, a career-high three ground balls, two draw controls, and a caused turnover.

Horton is currently tied for the conference lead with 17 goals and 4.25 goals per game, while also ranking second with 17 points and five caused turnovers. She is fourth with 4.25 points per game.

The St. Mary’s College women’s lacrosse team (3-1) will be back in action on Wednesday, March 8, when they host No. 21 The Catholic University of America (1-3) in non-conference action at 7:00 p.m. at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for the “Play Like Jamie” game.

2023 United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Defensive Players of the Week