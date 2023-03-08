The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held a joint meeting with the Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, to discuss important topics affecting both the county and the military base.

The meeting covered a range of topics including the potential for lowering speed limits on county roads in military family housing developments, the addition of Air Installation Compatible Use Zone (AICUZ) disclosure statements to rental agreements within certain AICUZ areas, and a possible plastic bag ban or reduction within St. Mary’s County and NAS Patuxent River.

Unfortunately, due to a technical malfunction, the meeting was not able to be recorded and will not be posted to the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel or SMCG Channel 95.

Following the joint meeting, the CSMC held their regular business meeting, where they presented proclamations for Women’s History Month, National Developmental Disability Awareness Month, and National Social Work Month. The Commissioners also presented commendations to two SMCG employees.

During the County Administrator time, the Commissioners approved the Sheriff’s Office request to apply for the Maryland Highway Safety Grant for FFY2024 in the amount of $20,100 and approved the extension of the Medical, Prescription, Dental, and Vision contract with CareFirst Blue Cross and Blue Shield for three years, beginning July 1, 2023.

The CSMC received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney before adjourning the meeting.

The CSMC’s next business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 a.m. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.

CSMC meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.