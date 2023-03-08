David Warren Henson Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

On March 4, Charles County Sheriff’s detectives arrested and charged David Warren Henson, Jr., a 53-year-old teacher from Waldorf, with sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography. The charges came after it was reported that he sexually abused an adolescent female over a period of two years.

Henson has been employed as a teacher at Grace Lutheran Church in La Plata since September of 2021. However, the victim in this case is known to Henson and was not a student at the school where he worked.

Following his arrest, Henson was brought before a district court commissioner on March 5, who ordered him to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or concerns about Henson is asked to contact Det. M. Nauman at (301) 609-6581.

This news has sent shockwaves through the local community, with parents and guardians expressing deep concern about how this could have happened in a place of worship and education.

Officials from Grace Lutheran released the following statement:

The authorities have assured residents that they are doing everything they can to ensure that justice is served and that this type of behavior will not be tolerated.