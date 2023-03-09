The 56th Annual US Oyster Festival held on October 15th, and 16th, 2022, at the St Mary’s County Fairgrounds was a grand success, with the event raising $100,000 for St Mary’s County charities and scholarships. The Rotary Club of Lexington Park hosted the festival and expressed their gratitude to the sponsors, volunteers, and organizations that made the event possible.

The festival showcased the seafood industry’s significance and watermen’s heritage and culture in Southern Maryland. It was a perfect occasion for the community to come together and celebrate the history of St Mary’s County.

The funds raised from the event will be distributed to various charities and organizations, including Feed St Mary’s, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Christmas in April, Three Oaks Center, St. Vincent de Paul of IHM, Sierra Club, Greenwell Foundation, and Mike’s Food Fund.

The US Oyster Festival Shucking Competition and the National Oyster-Cook Off were the festival’s key attractions. The shucking competition was held over both days, with the winner representing the USA in Ireland’s International Oyster Opening Competition.

The Rotary Club of Lexington Park is already planning for the 57th annual US Oyster Festival, which will be held on October 21st-22nd, 2023, at the St Mary’s County Fairgrounds. The event promises to be another memorable occasion for the community, with various attractions and entertainment for all ages.