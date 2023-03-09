A fire broke out at 2707 Moran Drive in Waldorf, Charles County, Maryland, on March 7th, 2023, at approximately 1:12 p.m. The fire destroyed two sheds, two salvaged vehicles, and a trailer owned by Sherina Brown. The estimated loss is $50,000. Fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

The primary responding fire department was the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, with 37 firefighters on the scene. They received one alarm and could control the fire within 15 minutes. The smoke alarm and fire alarm/sprinkler status were unavailable at the time of the incident. The fire’s area of origin and preliminary cause are still under investigation.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact them at 443-550-6832.