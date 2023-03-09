The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) has announced that it has reached a new milestone of over one million myMVA accounts. Launched in December 2021, myMVA has become a vital tool for Marylanders who need access to driver and vehicle information, as well as online services. The Customer Connect modernization project has enabled customers to complete transactions online, making the process more efficient and convenient.

“Reaching one million myMVA accounts is a huge accomplishment for the Motor Vehicle Administration,” said Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “We’re excited to see the number grow as we continue to expand our services both online and in-branch to ensure they are accessible to all of our customers.”

According to data from the MVA, the most popular services conducted through myMVA include change of address requests, vehicle registration renewals, and driver’s license and identification card replacements. Additionally, customers saved over 950,000 trips to MVA branches by using their myMVA accounts to accomplish transactions, helping the agency serve customers who require a branch visit more quickly and efficiently. Today, the MVA serves 85% of customers visiting its branches within 15 minutes.

While nearly 70% of myMVA users are between the ages of 25 and 59, customers of all ages have enrolled in myMVA, including approximately 80 centenarians. With more than 60 transactions available online, customers can complete a range of tasks, including driver’s license and identification card renewals, vehicle registration renewals, temporary registrations, vehicle title and registration applications, and more.

To encourage more Marylanders to enroll in myMVA, the agency has created a video tutorial on how to create an account. Additionally, customers who have appointments for branch visits on Thursday, March 9, will receive an informational magnet after completing their transaction, explaining the easy steps to create a myMVA account for future transactions.

In addition to myMVA, the agency recently launched ContactMVA, a secure and private way for customers to communicate with the MVA. Customers can access ContactMVA by creating a myMVA account or logging into an existing account.

The MVA is committed to serving all Marylanders with premier customer service, and myMVA and ContactMVA are just two of the many tools the agency has created to ensure that customers can access services quickly and efficiently. With over one million myMVA accounts, the agency looks forward to continuing to expand its online services and serve all Maryland residents.