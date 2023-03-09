During her first appearance at a Commissioner Budget Work Session, newly elected State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County Jaymi Sterling delivered a clear message: public safety must be the county’s top funding priority.

Sterling addressed the Commissioners and stated that the rise in violent crimes in the county is directly attributable to drugs and guns. She then detailed her paradigm shift towards vigorous prosecution, directing the State’s Attorney’s Office to step up all cases involving guns to the Circuit Court to be tried by more experienced prosecutors.

Sterling also plans to provide more focused prosecutions of grievous crimes, including sex offense-related cases and those involving children who are either victims or witnesses, by bringing them to the Circuit Court.

Sterling expressed that, for crime victims, the State’s Attorney’s Office is there to help, stating, “it is the worst day of their lives.” She described her mission to mitigate crime using every available approach, from rigorous prosecution policies to technological advancements and having an adequate number of prosecutors.

To support her mission, Sterling presented a budget request that details the essential needs of the State’s Attorney’s Office. The request includes technological upgrades, additional attorneys, paralegals, law clerks, and operations.

When questioned by a commissioner about the justification for her funding request, Sterling replied, “My sole function is public safety; my sole job is to ensure that we are prosecuting cases.” She also provided information on cost-cutting measures she has undertaken, such as a legislative request to realign child support services with the state, which will save the county at least $300,000 annually.

Sterling recognizes the importance of being mindful of the county’s fiscal circumstances and taking a hard look at the needs of her office. She described her budget request as being conservative and asking only for what is necessary.

The State’s Attorney’s funding requests were made during the Commissioner’s Budget Work Session on May 7, 2023, and can be viewed on the county government’s YouTube channel.

