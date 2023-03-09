St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resource Center announced they will waive all dog adoption fees until the end of March 2023. The decision was made to encourage more adoptions and find loving homes for needy dogs.

Since its opening, last September, the Animal Adoption & Resource Center has been dedicated to protecting and caring for needy animals. They have facilitated over 340 adoptions for various animals, including dogs, cats, reptiles, small mammals, and birds.

Adoption fees will still apply to all other animals, excluding dogs and some specific animals that other residents have sponsored and paid for in advance. The shelter is open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from noon – 6 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon – 4 pm. Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointment is necessary.

Those interested in adopting a dog or volunteering can learn more about the Center and view animals available for adoption on their website, stmaryscountymd.gov/animalshelter.