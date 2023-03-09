The United States Postal Service celebrated the life and legacy of author Toni Morrison on Monday, March 8th, in a first-day-of-issue ceremony at Princeton University. The new Forever stamp features a photograph of Morrison taken by photographer Deborah Feingold against a bright yellow background.

“One of the goals of our stamp program is to raise awareness and celebrate the people who represent the very best of our nation,” said Pritha Mehra, USPS chief information officer and executive vice president, who served as the dedicating official. “It’s a privilege to represent the 650,000 men and women of the Postal Service, as we honor Toni Morrison with one more tribute — our new stamp that will be seen by millions and forever remind us of the power of her words and the ideas she brought to the world.”

The ceremony was attended by several notable figures, including Chris Eisgruber, president of Princeton University; Carla Hayden, 14th Librarian of Congress; Gene Jarrett, faculty dean at Princeton; Ruha Benjamin, professor of African American Studies at Princeton; and photographer Deborah Feingold. A letter of tribute from former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama was read and a video tribute from Oprah Winfrey was played during the ceremony.

Born Chloe Ardelia Wofford on February 18, 1931, in Lorain, Ohio, Morrison went on to become an accomplished novelist, writing thought-provoking novels exploring the diverse voices of African Americans. She published her first novel, “The Bluest Eye,” in 1970, while working full-time as an editor and raising two children. In 1987, she won the Pulitzer Prize for her novel “Beloved” and in 1993, she became the first African American woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The Toni Morrison Forever stamp is sold in panes of 20 and can be purchased through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, or at Post Office locations nationwide. The news of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #ToniMorrisonStamp.