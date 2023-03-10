The 2022 Maryland School Report Card has been released, providing a comprehensive picture of school performance in the state. The report card rates schools from one to five stars based on several indicators including academic achievement, academic progress, progress toward English language proficiency, graduation rate, and school quality and student success.

According to a presentation provided to the Maryland State Board of Education on February 28th, over 75% of Maryland schools earned a rating of three, four, or five stars. However, compared to the last school year where ratings were calculated, more than a quarter of schools had a lower star rating in 2022 while 11% of schools received a higher rating.

Due to the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Education approved one-year adjustments to the Maryland accountability system. Adjustments include changes to the calculation of the growth measure for English language arts and mathematics for elementary and middle schools, as well as changes to the points schools can earn for the chronic absenteeism measure for all schools. The annual targets for schools were also adjusted to account for the pause in reporting results.

The Maryland School Report Card includes the results of a statewide school survey and detailed information about the performance of student groups. The report card is available online in a searchable and user-friendly format, and resources are available on the website to help parents and educators understand the information.

State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury stated, “This broad collection of information will help our LEAs monitor and support students based on their individual needs, especially the needs of students in historically underserved communities. It will also help MSDE better understand the needs of our LEAs, so we can effectively deliver on the promise of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and provide every Maryland child with the excellent education they deserve.”

The 2022 Maryland School Report Card is available at MDReportcard.org.