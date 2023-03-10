The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is set to begin its 2023 Benny C. Morgan Concert Series with a free performance by the American chamber music collective ensemble132. The concert will be held at the Leonardtown Campus on March 11, featuring a repertoire of Clara Schumann Romances, Schumann/Hong Carnaval, and Brahms Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor.

ensemble132 is a new, versatile kind of ensemble comprising today’s most distinguished young artists. The group’s dynamic roster of 11 like-minded musicians aims to reimagine the chamber music experience by stretching the boundaries of the classic repertoire. Through original arrangements that deliver orchestral magnitude and a soloistic spark to the chamber music stage, ensemble132 musicians bring their artistry of the highest caliber to traditional masterworks and unearthed gems.

The Benny C. Morgan Concert Series was established to honor the legacy of Benny Carroll Morgan, a beloved music educator in St. Mary’s County schools for 30 years, who also served as organist and choir director at several area churches. Morgan donated his prized Steinway grand piano to CSM’s Leonardtown Campus in January 2016. The Benny C. Morgan Concert Series is now sponsored by the CSM Foundation, Carroll L. Alvey, Jr., and St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

The concert will take place in the Building A auditorium and last two hours. The public is invited to attend and enjoy this musical event.