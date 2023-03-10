The Navy baseball team was unable to hold onto an early lead on Wednesday afternoon, succumbing to a 7-1 loss to Georgetown at the Washington Nationals Youth Academy in Washington, D.C. Despite the Midshipmen getting off to a good start with four scoreless innings from starter Liam Golden, the Hoyas eventually broke through against the Navy bullpen to take the lead.

The Mids got their lead in the second inning when Colin Smith’s fly ball into the outfield was dropped, allowing him to advance home from third base. The team nearly added to the advantage in the third inning, but a double play wiped out their opportunity.

Georgetown broke out in the sixth inning, as a double from Ubaldo Lopez and singles from Christian Ficca and Austin Kretzschmar helped push across two runs, giving the Hoyas the lead. They added insurance in the seventh inning with a two-run homer from Michael Eze and three more runs in the frame.

Navy struggled to get its offense going, and despite their starting pitcher Liam Golden’s solid performance, they were unable to hold off Georgetown’s late-game surge. Georgetown’s relievers retired 13 of the final 15 Navy batters to come to the plate, not yielding a hit to the Mids over the final three innings.

Navy will now host Princeton in a three-game set this weekend, starting on March 11th.