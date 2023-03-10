After a two-day jury trial in Calvert County Circuit Court, Patrick Allan Portzen, Jr. of Lusby, was found guilty of felony firearms possession and related weapons charges. The jury reached the verdict on March 8, 2023, after three hours of deliberation. However, Portzen was found not guilty of 1st and 2nd-degree assault charges.

Patrick Allan Portzen, Jr Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

The charges resulted from an incident that took place on January 21, 2022, when Portzen was involved in an argument at the Appeal convenience center. In the heat of the argument, Portzen brandished a firearm and fired two shots into the air. Unfortunately, Portzen was previously convicted of a violent crime, making him ineligible to possess a firearm.

Portzen’s sentencing is scheduled for May 12, 2023, before Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee. The convicted man faces up to 15 years in prison for his crime. He has been held at the Calvert County Detention Center since his arrest in January 2022.

This case shows the seriousness of firearms possession, especially for those with prior violent convictions. It highlights the legal consequences of breaking the law, as Portzen now faces a lengthy prison sentence.