A St. Mary’s County jury has found Devonte Arnez Shubrooks, aged 29 of California, MD, guilty of Felony First-Degree Assault for the strangulation of an 11-year-old child(C-18-CR-22-000234). The conviction carries a maximum penalty of 25 years of incarceration, and Shubrooks is being held without bond pending sentencing. The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.

Sarah Proctor, Special Victims Unit (SVU) Chief for the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County, prosecuted the case. She commended the child’s bravery, saying, “Events of trauma to children are never easy for the child to re-tell, especially in a court setting; in this case, the child showed her strength.”

Devonte Arnez Shubrooks, age 28 of California Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling appreciated the jury members’ time and attention, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s diligence and professionalism throughout the investigation, and SVU Chief Sarah Proctor’s unwavering commitment to prosecuting tough cases.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested Shubrooks on a warrant for rape and several other charges on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Detective Corporal James Bare had responded to the 46000 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park on May 1, 2022, for a report of a sexual assault. A preliminary investigation revealed that Shubrooks illegally entered the residence and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old child.

Shubrooks was arrested and charged initially with First-Degree Rape; Second-Degree Rape; Third-Degree Sexual Offense; Fourth-Degree Sexual Offense: Sexual Contact; First-Degree Assault; Second-Degree Assault, and Home Invasion. He is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle has contacted the St. Mary’s County States Attorney’s Office Public Information Officer for comment regarding this case and will update if any information is received.