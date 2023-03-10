On March 9, an administrator at Mattawoman Middle School detected the odor of marijuana emanating from a locker, leading to the discovery of the drug in the possession of a 12-year-old student.
According to the Charles County Public Schools, a subsequent search revealed a bag of marijuana in the pocket of a jacket belonging to the student. The school resource officer (SRO) was notified, and an investigation was conducted in conjunction with the school administration.
Under Maryland law, the student cannot be charged in this case due to their age; however, they will face school-based sanctions. The nature of the sanctions has not been disclosed.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Douglas at 301-609-6282 ext. 0658.
Drug use on school grounds is a serious issue and is taken very seriously by school administrators and law enforcement officials. The Charles County Public Schools have a zero-tolerance policy towards drug use, and any student found possessing drugs can face serious consequences.