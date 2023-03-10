On March 9, an administrator at Mattawoman Middle School detected the odor of marijuana emanating from a locker, leading to the discovery of the drug in the possession of a 12-year-old student.

According to the Charles County Public Schools, a subsequent search revealed a bag of marijuana in the pocket of a jacket belonging to the student. The school resource officer (SRO) was notified, and an investigation was conducted in conjunction with the school administration.

Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

Under Maryland law, the student cannot be charged in this case due to their age; however, they will face school-based sanctions. The nature of the sanctions has not been disclosed.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Douglas at 301-609-6282 ext. 0658.

Drug use on school grounds is a serious issue and is taken very seriously by school administrators and law enforcement officials. The Charles County Public Schools have a zero-tolerance policy towards drug use, and any student found possessing drugs can face serious consequences.