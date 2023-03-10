The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has announced the largest expansion of the Maryland Loan Repayment Program (MLRP) for the 2023 application cycle. The program offers healthcare professionals and support staff higher education loan repayment assistance ranging from $5,000 to $100,000, depending on licensure, in exchange for service obligations to practice in areas of healthcare professional shortage.

MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan stated, “MDH is committed to ensuring access to care for all Marylanders. Our healthcare professionals work diligently every day to meet the state’s health care needs even as workforce shortages persist. This loan repayment program aims to improve the recruitment and retention of the healthcare workforce, especially in areas experiencing critical health professional shortages.”

The program has offered educational loan repayment to select full-time healthcare professionals since 1994, with largely unchanged funding levels from federal and state funding sources. The 2023 program expansion will allow applications from an expanded pool of healthcare professionals, including full and part-time physicians, physician assistants, nurses, and nursing support staff.

“The Maryland Loan Repayment Programs help to maintain a robust health system, including its workforce, to support the health of all Marylanders,” said Office of Population Health Director Kimberly Hiner.

MDH will accept applications for the 2023 MLRP application cycle through April 15, 2023. Eligibility criteria and application requirements are available on the MLRP webpage.