In a match held at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, the Navy women’s lacrosse team overcame an early deficit to beat Mount St. Mary’s 16-8 on Wednesday evening. The Midshipmen struggled in the first quarter, trailing 3-0, but rebounded to outscore the Mountaineers 16-5 in the final three quarters to claim victory.

Freshman Ava Yovino was the game’s standout player, scoring a school-record eight goals and contributing two assists for 10 total points. Her eight-goal performance tied her for the most goals scored in a game in the program’s history. Yovino has scored a total of 18 points in the first two home games of the season, with eight goals and 10 assists, along with seven draw controls and a pair of ground balls.

Head coach Cindy Timchal praised her team’s resilience after the game, stating, “Credit to Mount St. Mary’s. They came in strong during the first quarter, but we were able to stay balanced. In the second quarter, we were able to outscore them 6-1, and that is the team that we felt like we are and the team that we needed to get back to. I am proud of the team and happy for the coaches for the great game plan.”

Navy finished the game with 16 goals and eight assists as a team. Besides Yovino’s eight goals, Maggie DeFabio and Charlotte Ryan added two goals each, while Maggie Aumiller, Tori DiCarlo, Lola Leone, and Emily Messinese each notched scores. DeFabio, Yovino, and Leelee Denton led the team with two assists apiece, while Messinese and Ryan chipped in helpers.

Mount St. Mary’s had three players score, with Julianna Sanchez leading the way with three goals. Erin Anderson and Dani Donoghue added two goals apiece, and Anderson and Mackenzie Furlong registered two assists each. Madison Bradley had 14 saves.

Looking ahead, the Navy women’s lacrosse team will host No. 22 Jacksonville on March 16 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.