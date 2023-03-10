The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks public comment on proposed new national wildlife refuge lands in Southern Maryland. The proposed lands are in Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties. The region provides valuable habitat for fish and wildlife, supports migrating waterfowl, protects water quality in the Chesapeake Bay, and offers recreational opportunities, including hunting and fishing.

The Southern Maryland Conservation Alliance supports the proposed conservation of this area, a partnership of conservation groups and local, state, and Federal agencies that are working to conserve the working rural character of Southern Maryland.

The lands being considered for conservation would promote the connectivity of mature forests, protect wetlands, and further the ecological integrity of natural communities in southern Maryland. To get feedback from the public, the Service is hosting three listening sessions in March and April. These sessions will be used to inform a draft Land Protection Plan and Environmental Assessment that will be provided to the public for detailed comment later this spring.

The public is encouraged to attend the listening sessions and provide input to Service representatives and conservation partners. Listening sessions will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations and dates:

Patuxent Research Refuge (National Wildlife Visitors Center), Laurel, MD – Thursday, March 23, 2023

Charles County Administration Bldg., La Plata, MD – Thursday, March 30, 2023

Calvert Marine Museum, Solomons, MD – Tuesday, April 18, 2023

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing all participants access to the information meeting. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close-captioning, or other accommodation needs to 301-497-5887 or TTY 800-877-8339 by close of business on March 20, 2023.