Pets In Need In So. Md is seeking a loving home for Iris, a four-year-old, 13.2-pound Domestic Longhair mix. Iris has been spayed and is ready to join her new family.

According to Pets In Need In So. Md, Iris is a white and black female with a unique personality. She is playful and energetic, yet also loves to cuddle up and relax with her human friends.

Pets In Need In So. Md is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping pets in Southern Maryland find loving homes. The organization works with local shelters and animal rescues to provide needy pets with foster care and adoption services.

If you’re interested in adopting Iris, please get in touch with Pets In Need In So. Md at PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com. You can also contact the Charles County Animal Care Center at 301-932-1713 or animalshelter@charlescounty.org.

Pets In Need In So. Md and the Charles County Animal Care Center are dedicated to ensuring all Southern Maryland pets find loving and caring homes. Adopting a pet can provide a wonderful home for a furry friend in need.