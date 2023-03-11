The Charles County Department of Health, Division of Environmental Health Services has announced that it will begin to schedule wet season percolation testing on March 13, 2023. The testing will determine if the soil and groundwater conditions on a property are suitable for installing an onsite sewage disposal system.

Due to below-normal water table conditions in the county, an extended treatment zone will be used. The treatment zone for shallow and deep trench conventional systems will be 6 feet; for sand mound systems, a 4-foot treatment zone will be implemented. The department will continue to monitor water table levels and adjust the treatment zone accordingly if conditions change. Wet season perc testing will be suspended until further notice if water tables recede below wet season levels.

Perc test applications presently on file will be scheduled in the order in which they were received. However, testing in these conditions may warrant further evaluation at the applicant’s expense, so property owners should consult with the contractor/consultant performing the perc prior to scheduling to see if delaying the testing for the property is recommended.

All properties not served by public water and sewer must have a soil evaluation or perc test before beginning construction of any structure with plumbing. Residents needing a soil evaluation “perc test” should submit an application to the Division of Environmental Services at the Charles County Department of Health as soon as possible. The Division of Environmental Health Services may be contacted at 301-609-6751.

The announcement comes amid concerns over water quality in the area. The department has urged residents to take all necessary precautions to ensure that their water is safe for consumption.

The community has welcomed the Charles County Health Department’s move to schedule wet season percolation testing. It is hoped that this testing will help identify potential water quality issues in the county and prevent any further harm to the environment.