The Anne Arundel County Police Department has identified a suspect in the 1970 homicide of 16-year-old Pamela Lynn Conyers. On October 16, 1970, Conyers went missing after running an errand at Harundale Mall in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Her family reported her missing to law enforcement when she did not return home. Her vehicle was later found abandoned in a wooded area near Mountain Road and Route 100. The following day, Conyers’ body was discovered nearby. The cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation due to strangulation, and the manner of death was ruled homicide.

Through extensive cooperation with federal and state law enforcement partners and advancements in technology, the suspect has been identified as Forrest Clyde Williams III, born on December 12, 1948, in Virginia. Williams is now deceased, but if he were alive, he would have been charged with Conyers’ murder. Booking photographs of Williams taken months after the homicide for unrelated charges have been released.

The investigation involved several agencies and units, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Baltimore Field Office, the Office of the Attorney General for the State of Maryland, Parabon Nanolabs, the Anne Arundel County Evidence Collection Unit, the Anne Arundel County Forensic Lab, and the Anne Arundel County Latent Print Unit.

Despite identifying a suspect, the Anne Arundel County Police Department is still seeking information about the case. Anyone with information about the murder of Pamela Lynn Conyers is urged to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-4731 or call the TipLine at 410-222-4700 to remain anonymous.