On March 2, Governor Moore and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller conducted the swearing-in ceremony of the Moore-Miller Administration’s cabinet secretaries, making it the most diverse cabinet in Maryland’s history. Governor Moore expressed his pride in his administration for delivering on their promise to represent all Marylanders.

The event marked a momentous occasion as Governor Moore’s cabinet included secretaries from various ethnic and professional backgrounds. The Governor also remarked that his cabinet is composed of well-equipped leaders who are ready to serve the people of Maryland.

The new Cabinet Secretaries sworn in are as follows:

Secretary Carmel Roques, Department of Aging

Secretary Kevin Atticks, Department of Agriculture

Secretary Tisha Edwards, Appointments

Secretary Helene Grady, Department of Budget and Management

Secretary Kevin Anderson, Department of Commerce

Secretary Russell Strickland, Department of Emergency Management

Secretary Serena McIlwain, Department of Environment

Secretary Atif Chaudhry, Department of General Services

Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott, Department of Health

Secretary Jake Day, Department of Housing and Community Development

Secretary Rafael Lopez, Department of Human Services

Secretary Katie Savage, Department of Information Technology

Secretary Vinny Schiraldi, Department of Juvenile Services

Secretary Portia Wu, Department of Labor

Secretary Josh Kurtz, Department of Natural Resources

Secretary Rebecca Flora, Department of Planning

Secretary Carolyn Scruggs, Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services

Secretary Paul Wiedefeld, Department of Transportation

Secretary Anthony Woods, Department of Veterans Affairs

Governor Moore expressed his excitement to work with the new Cabinet Secretaries, stating that they are prepared to shape the future of Maryland and make it the state’s decade.

The diversity in Governor Moore’s Cabinet Secretaries indicates his commitment to promoting inclusion and equity in Maryland’s government.