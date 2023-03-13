In a non-conference Saturday matchup, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Baseball Team faced off against the Wilson College Phoenix. The game, which took place on March 11, saw the Seahawks fall to the Phoenix with a score of 14-5. The Seahawks now stand at 2-5 for the season, while the Phoenix improve to 7-3.

St. Mary’s got off to a good start, scoring in the second and third innings. However, despite leaving several runners stranded on base early on, they were unable to maintain their momentum as Wilson took a 7-2 lead by the fourth inning. The Seahawks managed to score a run in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, but could not overcome the deficit as Wilson extended their lead to 10 runs in the seventh inning.

Dan Weeden led the way for St. Mary’s with three hits and an RBI, while Chase O’Dell had two hits. Tommy Brill got the start on the mound for the Seahawks and faced 21 batters, giving up six earned runs in 3.2 innings. Jake Sandridge pitched in relief for 2.1 innings, facing 15 batters and allowing six earned runs. Graham Houck and Ryder Chalk also pitched in relief.

The Seahawks will look to bounce back in their next game, a matchup against Bronx Community College on March 12 in St. Mary’s City, MD.