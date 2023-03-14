The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is calling for feedback on its Purchase and Retirement (PAR) Fund program, established in 1992 as part of the county’s efforts to preserve agricultural land. The program purchases Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) to retire and permanently remove them from the market to safeguard farmland from development.

To evaluate the program, the BOCC requests current owners of Agricultural Preservation Districts (APDs) to complete an online survey. Survey mailers have also been sent to all APD owners, with a return deadline of March 31, 2023. The online survey will remain open until the same date.

Jennifer David, Rural Planner, can be contacted at jennifer.david@calvertcountymd.gov for any queries regarding the survey.

In September 2022, the BOCC approved a new purchase price of $5,000 per TDR, replacing the $4,500 price previously approved in August 2021.