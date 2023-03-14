The Colgate Raiders men’s lacrosse team secured an impressive victory over Navy with a 17-8 win on Saturday afternoon at Andy Kerr Stadium. The Raiders used a 10-0 run in the first and second quarters to establish a solid lead and maintain control throughout the game.

Second-year Colgate attackman Rory Connor was the star player of the match, scoring an impressive career-high of seven goals, including five during the Raiders’ run. Eight different Colgate players targeted shots, and Michael Minicus recorded six points on a goal and a team-high five assists.

Navy coach Joe Amplo expressed disappointment in his team’s uninspired effort, stating, “I am embarrassed by our performance today…Navy lacrosse should not look like it did today, and it is our responsibility to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Navy initially took a 2-0 lead, but Colgate responded with six unanswered goals by five different players, closing the first quarter with a 6-2 lead. Connor then scored four consecutive goals to extend Colgate’s lead to 10-2. After a scoring drought of nearly 18 minutes, Navy managed to score two goals and close the gap to within six, but Colgate responded with a goal to end the half with an 11-4 lead.

The third quarter saw the two teams exchanging goals before Colgate scored two more goals to take a 15-7 lead into the fourth quarter. Colgate then scored the first two goals of the final quarter before Navy closed out the game with a pole goal by Zach Snider, sparked by a caused turnover on the defensive end of the field by Jackson Bonitz.

Colgate goalie Matt Lacombe made 21 saves and gave up only eight goals, while three Navy goalkeepers combined for just four saves in the contest. Navy’s Ash, Hewitt, and Jarosz led the team in the scoring column with two goals each, while rookie Race Ripley made his first appearance of the season and contributed a pair of assists.

Navy will have the opportunity to bounce back when it hosts #11 Johns Hopkins next Friday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.