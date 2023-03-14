The Patriot League has announced its weekly women’s lacrosse award winners, with Navy freshman Ava Yovino being named the PL Rookie of the Week for the second week in a row. Yovino received this accolade for her outstanding performance in Navy’s 16-8 victory over Mount St. Mary’s.

Yovino led Navy to victory with eight goals and two assists for a total of 10 points, tying the rookie for the most goals scored in a game in Navy’s history. This performance also tied for the fifth-best in the Navy annals. Yovino became the fourth Midshipmen in school history to score eight goals in a game, joining Julia Collins (2x), Loren Generi (2x), and Danielle Vivonetto in the Navy record book. She also led the team with five draw controls and picked up a pair of ground balls.

Despite trailing 3-0 after the first quarter, Navy came back with a 6-0 run in the second quarter, led by Yovino’s three goals, to take the lead they would never surrender. She added two goals in the third quarter and finished off with three goals in the fourth quarter. Yovino had the chance to score the record-breaking goal but instead opted to pass the ball for an assist on senior teammate Maggie Aumiller’s first collegiate goal.

In her first two home games, Yovino has scored 18 points on eight goals and 10 assists with seven draw controls and a pair of ground balls.

Yovino’s impressive performance has helped Navy to a 6-1 record this season, and the team will look to continue their success as they take on Loyola on March 17.