Pets In Need In So. Md, a non-profit animal rescue organization, is offering a $100 discount on the adoption fee for one of their shelter favorites, Bullseye. The promotion will expire on March 18, 2023.

Bullseye is a 1 1/2-year-old, 60-pound dog who has been described as sweet, smart, and treat motivated. He has done well on his shelter assessment, enjoys attention and petting, follows his food, and is curious about other dogs.

According to the shelter, Bullseye seems to do well with other dogs and gets along with everyone he meets. He would make a great companion and cuddle buddy for anyone looking for a pet.

Interested adopters can email PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com to obtain an adoption application. A meet and greet with other dogs living in potential adopters’ homes is required. Bullseye is available for viewing during adoption hours, which are Monday through Saturday from 12:30-3pm.

For more information, contact the Charles County Animal Care Center at 301-932-1713 or email animalshelter@charlescounty.org.