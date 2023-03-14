St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM) was the site for the Maryland Regional Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS) on March 4, 2023. The event was held in the Campus Center and attracted high school students from across Maryland to present their individual research projects. SMCM students, faculty, staff, and alumni also participated in the symposium.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

The JSHS is sponsored by the Department of Defense and aims to promote the study of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields at the high school level. Student finalists at the regional level have the opportunity to earn undergraduate scholarships and cash awards sponsored by the Department of Defense.

The keynote speaker for the event was Adrienne Somerville, deputy director, Command Operations Group, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).

Credit: The Patuxent Partnership

Several participants associated with SMCM also took part in the event, including Bonnie Green ’74, executive director of the Patuxent Partnership and SMCM Foundation president; Katherine Gantz, PhD, vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty; Troy Townsend, PhD, associate professor of chemistry and interim director of the Center for the Study of Democracy; Jeffrey Byrd, PhD, professor of biology and interim associate provost; Rose Young ’20, operations research analyst with NAVAIR; Randolph Larsen III, PhD, professor of chemistry and associate dean of faculty; Andrew Koch ’13, engineering psychologist with NAWCAD; and Azra Kanakis ’26, SMCM student intern.

The Patuxent Partnership organized the JSHS in Maryland, and the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) co-hosted the event. The JSHS is an excellent opportunity for students interested in STEM fields to showcase their research projects and compete for scholarships and cash awards.