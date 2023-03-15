Calvert County Health Department and the Property Owner’s Association of the Chesapeake Ranch Estates (POACRE) have issued a notice of unstable ground conditions at Driftwood Beach, advising that no one should be walking along the base of the cliff north of the beach due to imminent danger.

Access to this area is already denied by POACRE and signage has been posted to ensure public safety. The warning comes as a result of a septic tank that is precariously perched at the top of the cliff above this area. The instability of the cliff makes it impossible to bring equipment onto the property to remove the tank safely.

As a result, the septic tank is expected to fall from the cliff and onto the beach at some point in the near future. It is imperative that no one be on the beach when this happens to avoid any potential injuries or harm.

The Health Department and POACRE are urging the public to adhere to the warning and to stay away from the beach until the septic tank has been safely removed. They also advise that anyone who may have visited the area recently to seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms or signs of exposure.

This warning serves as a reminder to the public of the importance of being aware of unstable ground conditions in coastal areas and to always follow safety guidelines.