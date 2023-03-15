UPDATE 3/14/2023: Rocket Lab is targeting no earlier than Wednesday, March 15, for their next launch attempt of Electron from Wallops, with a 6-8 p.m. EDT launch window.

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will support Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket launch on March 11. The launch window is set to open at 6 p.m. EST and will last for two hours.

The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will take off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island. This will be the second Rocket Lab launch from Wallops, with the first one taking place in January 2023. The upcoming mission, named “Stronger Together,” is a dedicated launch for satellite manufacturer and Earth observation company Capella Space.

These circular areas show where and when people may see Rocket Lab’s Electron launch in the sky, depending on cloud cover. Credit: NASA Wallops/Mission Planning Lab

The launch aims to foster a growing low-Earth space economy, with NASA continuing Wallops’ 35-year history of support to the commercial launch industry. People interested in viewing the launch in person can head to Robert Reed Park, Curtis Merritt Harbor, and the Beach Road causeway between Chincoteague and Assateague islands on Chincoteague Island. However, the NASA Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center and grounds will not be open for launch viewing, but will provide additional launch viewing information from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Weather permitting, the launch may be visible to residents throughout much of the East Coast of the United States. For those who can’t make it in person, Rocket Lab’s live stream of the event will begin about 40 minutes before the opening of the launch window.