The Naval Academy Athletic Association has named two outstanding athletes as the recipients of this week’s Athlete-of-the-Week Award, presented by Northrop Grumman. The honor is shared by Matthew Thibodaux of the Men’s Rugby team and Ava Yovino of the Women’s Lacrosse team.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Thibodaux’s stellar performance helped Navy secure a historic win against No. 4 California in a 33-28 victory. He scored three of Navy’s five tries in the game, completing his fifth hat trick of the season. In addition to being a crucial player on the scoreboard, Thibodaux played a significant role in keeping Cal’s scrum win percentage at just 57%. He was also instrumental in creating a turnover that led to Navy’s first of three straight scores in the second half. Thibodaux’s four tries in the team’s two spring season matches highlight his impressive form this year.

Yovino led Navy’s Women’s Lacrosse team to a resounding 16-8 win over Mount St. Mary’s. The freshman scored eight goals and provided two assists, earning a total of 10 points. Her performance tied her for the most goals scored in a single game by a rookie in program history and earned her a place in the Navy record books. Yovino also led the team with five draw controls and picked up a pair of ground balls. In her first two home games, she has scored 18 points on eight goals and 10 assists, cementing her position as a valuable asset to the team.

The Naval Academy Athletic Association recognized the impressive performances of Thibodaux and Yovino in awarding them the Athlete-of-the-Week Award. These talented athletes have demonstrated their commitment to excellence and their dedication to their respective teams.