The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team suffered their third straight defeat on Monday afternoon (March 13) against Denison University. Despite a season second-best 13 caused turnovers, St. Mary’s College (3-4) lost 16-9 to Denison University (2-4) at Washburn Field on the campus of Colorado College.

Denison scored the game’s first goal, but St. Mary’s senior captain Lily Davison and sophomore midfielder Colin Horton scored back-to-back goals to give the Seahawks a 2-1 lead. However, Denison regained the lead by scoring the final two goals of the first period, ending with a 3-2 advantage.

Denison started the second half with a 5-0 run, which led to a four-goal cushion. St. Mary’s College pulled within two goals with two consecutive goals from Horton and first-year attacker Katelin Scala, but Denison responded with two more goals in a 31-second span, finishing the first half with an 8-5 lead.

Denison continued to dominate in the second half and had a 15-6 lead with 14:13 remaining in the game. St. Mary's College fired off three more shots with two being off target and a free position shot with 46 seconds left saved by Aubrey Hughes. St. Mary's College posted a +5 turnover margin as the Seahawks caused 13 of Denison's 19 turnovers.

Horton finished with a game-high four goals and three draw controls, while Davison chipped in two goals. Junior defender Rachael Freeman led the defense with a game- and season-best six ground balls plus a season-high two caused turnovers. Junior goalie Maddie Clemmer finished the game with eight saves.

Josie Lucchesi paced the Big Red with a game-best four goals, while Anna DeVuono contributed a hat trick in Denison’s second straight win. Caroline O’Dea turned away 10 shots in 50:25 minutes while Allaire Kotz picked up a team-best five ground balls.

St. Mary’s College (3-4) will play against Colorado College (3-2) on Tuesday, March 15, at Washburn Field in Colorado Springs at 4:00 p.m. MST.