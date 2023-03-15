On Tuesday, the 14th of March 2023, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting. The meeting started with the recitation of the invocation and pledge, followed by the approval of the consent agenda. During the meeting, several grants and agreements were approved, and an exceptional employee was recognized for their services to St. Mary’s County Government.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County presented a proclamation for Equal Pay Day and a commendation to Jenna Guzman, an employee of St. Mary’s County Government who had demonstrated an excellent work ethic and dedication to their work.

During County Administrator time, the following grants and agreements were approved:

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The St. Mary’s County Commissioners will hold their next regular business meeting on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 9 a.m. All decisions the Commissioners make are available to the public on the county government website in BoardDocs. The meetings can be viewed live on Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or replayed on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. The meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

The approval of several grants and agreements for various county programs and the recognition of an employee highlights the St. Mary’s County government’s efforts to provide quality services to the community.

Overall, the County Commissioners’ regular business meeting was a success, with the approvals of grants and agreements, employee recognition, and legislative updates.