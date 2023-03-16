The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development are pleased to announce the arrival of new businesses and the relocation of a current business in the county.

Ella’s Whimsy Clothing Boutique has recently opened its doors at 9106 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach, offering various clothing options for men, women, and children. Let’s Play Indoor Playground, located at 735 Solomons Island Road N in Prince Frederick, provides a safe and fun environment for children to play and socialize. Victory Trenchless LLC specializes in trenchless pipe replacement and rehabilitation at 1455 Skinners Turn Road in Owings.

In addition to new businesses, Tyler Dental has relocated to 2975 Plaza Drive in Dunkirk. The dental practice offers various services, from preventative care to cosmetic dentistry.

The Department of Economic Development in Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. The arrival and relocation of businesses is a sign of a healthy local economy. The department works to attract and retain strong, healthy, and dynamic companies of all sizes and industries.

For more information on the Department of Economic Development and its efforts to promote economic growth in Calvert County, visit www.ChooseCalvert.com.