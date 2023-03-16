National Harbor, a waterfront resort located in Oxon Hill, Maryland, has become one of the prime locations to celebrate the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival. From March 20 to April 16, the resort will host a month-long celebration filled with entertainment, hotel room packages, food and drink specials, classes, and more.

The Sakura Sunday festival, an official participating event of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, will be held on Sunday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors can enjoy free cultural activities such as Japanese-inspired art, music, dance, culinary delights, and a Japanese market.

In addition to the Sakura Sunday event, National Harbor will host various classes and events throughout the month. Origami, the classic Japanese art of paper folding, will take place on March 25 and 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. Additionally, on April 8, Katsucon Entertainment, Inc. will provide an authentic Japanese tabletop experience, featuring games such as Riichi Mahjong, Karuta card game flashcards, and Hanabi. The Embassy of Japan will also host a film day featuring Lu Over the Wall and MIRAI.

Restaurants throughout National Harbor will celebrate the festival with food specials, and the MGM National Harbor will have a beautiful conservatory installation that includes cherry blossoms.

The resort will also celebrate National Cocktail Day and cherry blossoms on March 24 with a special CocktailPro Competition. Attendees will get the chance to try cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from top bartenders/mixologists from National Harbor restaurants, bars, and hotels, and vote for their favorite.

For those looking to stay overnight, the Gaylord National Resort is offering a Spring it On package, which includes overnight accommodations, a springtime cookie decorating kit for two, and one Spring-A-Long Scavenger Hunt book. Bookings start at $339.

During the festival, National Harbor will light up every night as The Capital Wheel and lights throughout the property turn pink in honor of the celebration. A special Tickled Pink package includes two tickets to The Capital Wheel and two beverages, plus a photo, all for $40.

For more information on National Harbor and cherry blossom activities and offerings, visit https://www.nationalharbor.com/cherryblossom/. Additional events and activities will be added to the schedule as they are confirmed.