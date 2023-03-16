The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team suffered a 14-10 loss to No. 18 ranked Denison University on Tuesday, March 14th. The Seahawks were led by sophomore attackman Keegan Preis who scored two goals and provided two assists.

St. Mary’s took an early 2-1 lead with goals from Preis and sophomore attackman Aiden Doyle, but Denison responded with two consecutive goals to take a 3-2 lead. The Seahawks fought back to lead 6-4 at halftime with goals from junior midfielder Johnny McGrain, Preis, and sophomore defensive midfielder Quinnten Hatfield.

However, Denison dominated the second half, scoring four unanswered goals to regain the lead 8-6. The two teams traded goals, but the Big Red finished strong with a 3-1 run to secure the victory.

Men’s Lacrosse Huddle vs. Whittier (2.25.23) Credit: Bill Wood

Both defenses played well with Denison recording 13 caused turnovers and the Seahawks collecting 12 forced turnovers. St. Mary’s had the advantage in shots, 36-33, while Denison held the edge in ground balls, 35-27. Senior Mitch Boudreau won 13-of-25 face-offs for the Seahawks.

St. Mary’s senior goalie Ben Robertson made 11 saves in the loss while Denison’s Archer Darrach stopped 11 shots to earn the win.

St. Mary’s will look to bounce back on March 18th as they take on SUNY Brockport at JLR Stadium.