The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) is all set to organize Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on March 25, 2023. The event will take place at the St. Andrews Landfill located at 44837 St. Andrews Church Road in California, Maryland from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It aims to provide an opportunity for residents to dispose of hazardous materials safely.

The event is designed to help households get rid of items that may be potentially dangerous to the environment and human health. The items accepted for the collection include acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners, and alkyd (oil-based) paint.

However, certain items will not be accepted at the collection event, including ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, latex paint, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, and picric acid.

The DPW&T has requested residents to avail of the opportunity to clear out their barns, basements, garages, and other storage areas of hazardous materials in preparation for the event. The department has also urged the community to ensure that they transport the materials safely and appropriately, securing them in their vehicles.

The department has provided more information on the event on its website, stmaryscountymd.gov/dpw or through their contact number, (301) 475-4200, ext. 3517.