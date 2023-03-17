Chesapeake Life Center has announced that it will offer various grief support groups for adults that will be available both in-person and virtually until June. The center has arranged for a range of support groups, including drop-in grief support groups, Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Evening Group, and Grief and Movement, which will be meeting in person across various locations in Maryland.

Additionally, the center will offer SoulCollage Grief Support Group, which participants can join both in-person and virtually. This group involves creating collages that commemorate lost loved ones and serves as a visual journal of the grief process.

For individuals who prefer to attend virtual support groups, the center has arranged for Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Morning Group and a quarterly Child Loss Support Workshop. The center will use Zoom for Healthcare to host these virtual support groups.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the center will provide updates on attendance restrictions and requirements before each event, following the most recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines and organizational policies.

Moreover, the center has organized a series of field trips and a weekend-long camping adventure for grieving children and teens this spring and summer. Activities include a Maryland Therapeutic Riding Workshop: Family Edition, a Phoenix Rising Workshop at the Calvert Marine Museum, and a Camp Nabi Overnight Camp.

Registration is required for all groups, workshops, and activities, and individuals can register by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing griefinfo@chesapeakelifecenter.org. Interested individuals can visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.