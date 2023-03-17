Starting April 1, 2023, Hospice of the Chesapeake and its affiliates, Calvert Hospice and Hospice of Charles County, will consolidate all brands under the Hospice of the Chesapeake external brand. This decision was made to provide greater consistency across the Hospice of the Chesapeake service area, which includes Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties.

According to Hospice of the Chesapeake, this brand consolidation will not impact patient care. Patients and their families can expect to continue receiving the high-quality, compassionate care they have come to expect from the independent nonprofit’s team members in all four counties. Supportive care patients and grief support clients will also continue to receive care from Chesapeake Supportive Care and Chesapeake Life Center, both umbrella services of Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Residents of Charles and Calvert counties have benefitted from the acquisition of each affiliate, including community-based palliative care, community education and awareness, increased options for grief support, and more help in navigating the journey of advanced illness. Hospice of Charles County became an affiliate in October 2020, while Calvert Hospice became an affiliate in June 2022.

Calvert Hospice and Hospice of Charles County are proud to be part of the Hospice of the Chesapeake family and are looking forward to contributing to the future success of the organization.