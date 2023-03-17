The Navy track and field team started off the 2023 season with a bang, setting impressive records at the PLNU Collegiate Invite in San Diego on Saturday. The team registered a total of 31 IC4A / ECAC qualifying times and set six program top-10 marks.

Molly Mangan, a member of the Navy women’s team, set top-10 Navy times in the 100m and 200m dash. Her 100m dash time of 11.86 seconds ranks eighth in school history, and her 200m dash time of 23.99 seconds ranks second. Mangan also teamed up with Jia Anderson, Mayu Gayton, and Sabrina Sutter to post the fourth-fastest 4x100m relay time in Navy history with a qualifying time of 46.09 seconds.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Sutter also posted additional qualifying times in the 100m (12.04) and 200m dash (24.63) for the women’s team. On the men’s side, Caden Dailey and Nico Gonzalez-Reed posted collegiate-best / IC4A qualifying times in the 100m dash with times of 10.74 seconds and 10.84 seconds respectively.

Sethan Hollier (21.52), Dailey (21.83), and Jonathan Simmons (22.01) recorded the qualifying men’s times in the 200m dash. Simmons also posted a qualifying time in the 800m at 1:50.68, which is the fastest 800m run of his career.

In the field events, Braden Presser had an outstanding performance in the javelin, posting the third-best throw in Navy’s record book with a qualifying distance of 73.08m (239′ 9″). Caleb Walker also had a qualifying throw in the javelin for the men’s team at 68.23m (223′ 10″). Renny Murphy recorded the top javelin distance on the women’s team with a qualifying distance of 44.53m (146′ 1″).

Joshua Boamah posted qualifying marks in all three throw events he competed in. He had the top marks for the men’s team in the discus (52.20m, 171′ 3″), hammer (60.02m, 196′ 11″), and shot put (17.22m, 56′ 6″). Autumn Nicholas posted a qualifying mark for the women’s team in the hammer throw with a distance of 52.32m (171′ 8″).

Overall, the Navy track and field team had an outstanding performance, setting multiple records and qualifying for several events. The team will return to Point Loma next Saturday, March 18, for the Ross and Sharon Irwin Invitational.