On March 15, 2023, a road rage incident in the area of Ritchie Highway and College Parkway resulted in a vehicle crash and subsequent arrest of a driver in Anne arundel Co..

According to police reports, at approximately 8:10 a.m., officers were alerted to a collision between a Ford F-350 and a BMW X-3 at the intersection of Ritchie Highway and Jones Station Road. Witnesses reported that the Ford F-350 was pushing the BMW X-3 down the roadway at a high rate of speed. After disengaging from the BMW X-3, the Ford F-350 fled the scene.

Officers were able to track down and arrest the driver of the Ford F-350, identified as Steven Collins, a 51-year-old resident of Pasadena, MD. Further investigation revealed that the incident was a result of a road rage altercation in the area of Ritchie Highway and College Parkway.

The driver of the BMW X-3 was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Collins was charged accordingly with multiple offenses including leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.